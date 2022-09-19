PM Modi to address meeting of BJP Mayors on Tuesday

September 19, 2022

New Delhi, Sep 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all the BJP Mayors on Tuesday.

"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to@BJP4India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He adde, "With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."

