PM Modi to address meeting of BJP Mayors on Tuesday
By IANS | Published: September 19, 2022 09:48 PM 2022-09-19T21:48:02+5:30 2022-09-19T22:05:06+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all the BJP Mayors on Tuesday.
"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to@BJP4India," the Prime Minister tweeted.
He adde, "With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."
