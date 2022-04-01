President, Modi, CM greet people on Odisha Day

Bhubaneswar, April 1 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other dignitaries greeted the people of Odisha on Utkal Dibasa.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said: "On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state."

The Prime Minister, through his twitter handle, wished the people of the state on the special occasion. Stating that Odia people are making landmark contributions to India's progress and Odia culture is globally admired, Modi prayed for Odisha's development in the times to come.

Similarly, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people and said the state is renowned for its iconic temples, vibrant culture & picturesque places.

"The industrious people of Odisha have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation. My best wishes for the state's continuous growth," he tweeted.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other personalities of Odisha too extended their greetings.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik paid his tributes to the great personalities, who have struggled for formation of a separate state of Odisha. "Let us continue to strengthen our joint efforts for the prosperity of Odisha while maintaining the self-esteem of the Odia community," he said.

"Greetings to the people of Odisha on #UtkalDibasa. The land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath is blessed with vibrant culture, stunning architecture and glorious history. May this beautiful state continue to prosper in the years to come," tweeted the Union home minister.

Wishing the people, Rahul Gandhi said Odisha is a historic and glorious State. Its culture and traditions are very ancient and unique.

On April 1, 1936, Odisha was declared a separate state on linguistic basis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor