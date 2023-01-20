President's Address in Central Hall as new Parliament building not ready: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Jan 20 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday laid to rest all speculations that President Droupadi Murmu may address the joint session of both houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget session in the new Parliament building, saying the address will take place as per convention in the Central Hall of Parliament.

"The new Parliament building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building," Birla tweeted.

The new Parliament building is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The President addresses a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the Central Hall at the beginning of the Budget session every year.

