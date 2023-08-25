Previous Cong regime erroneously allocated BPL cards: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 25 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while highlighting disparities in the issuance of below-poverty line (BPL) cards during the Congress regime, on Friday said BPL cards were erroneously allocated to individuals residing in upscale residences.

A list of approximately 50 such people that made headlines in newspapers on 2011.

The Chief Minister was replying to an issue concerning Parivar Pehchan Patar (PPP) raised by the Opposition during the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly.

The Chief Minister underscored the corrective measures taken by the current BJP government to rectify these issues in the interest and benefits of the common man.

He said the present government has issued about 12.50 lakh new ration cards since coming into power.

Regarding any discrepancies pertaining to family identity cards, the Chief Minister assured the House that the department concerned is actively engaged in rectification processes.

Individuals can approach the relevant authorities to address these errors, if any, he said.

In a commitment to transparency and accountability, the Chief Minister assured the House that all regulations associated with the PPP initiative would be presented before the assembly within the next two days of the session.

