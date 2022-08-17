Prime Minister, Cabinet colleagues attend special screening of 'Swaraj'

New Delhi, Aug 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday attended a special screening of the television serial "Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha".

Modi attended the screening at 5 pm at the Balayogi auditorium in the Parliament House, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, among others.

Earlier in the day, Thakur had informed mediapersons that Modi would be attending the special screening of the teleserial along with his Cabinet colleagues.

Two episodes from the serial were shown to the Prime Minister and his colleagues during the special screening.

The 75-episode teleserial, which has been produced by Doordarshan, focuses on the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

It's telecast began on August 14 and the serial will be shown every Sunday from 9 am to 10 am.

It has also been dubbed in nine regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oriya and Assamese as well as English.

The teleserial focuses on some lesser known heroes of India's freedom struggle like Shivappa Nayaka, Rani Abbakka, Rani Gaidinliu and Tilka Majhi, among others.

