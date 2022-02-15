Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Ashwani Kumar's exit will not impact the party, says Congress

After the resignation of senior leader Ashwani Kumar from Congress, the party on Tuesday said Kumar's resignation is not going to impact the party in upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said "It is always painful to see a family member leave after working for 40 to 45 years, but all our best wishes are with Ashwani Kumar Ji for whatever next step he is going to take. As far as Punjab elections 2022 are concerned they are being fought on much larger and more important people’s issues. So this resignation will not have any impact. You will see Congress emerging victorious after the elections."

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday tendered his resignation from Congress, ending his decade-long affiliation with the party. In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold."I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



