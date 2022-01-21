Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases the first list of candidates for Punjab polls

BJP announced the first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab Elections 2022. Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers' families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women & former IAS said Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secy.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.