Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi turns emotional in front of voters, also appeals them to make him win by more than 50,000 votes

After filing the nomination from the Bhadaur constituency, Punjab CM Channi later filed his nomination from the Chamkaur Sahib seat, which he has been representing for three terms. Channi after filing the nomination appeals to the voters to make him win by more than 50,000 votes he also turned emotional in his speech.

He also spoke about the ED's raid in his nephew's residence and termed the raid as a political stunt by the government. He also appeals to the people that he never turned his back to them and farmers and it is their turn to vote for him. He said all parties had joined hands to manipulate the people of Chamkaur Sahib, but its land, as history has been witnessed, knew how to bear atrocities and avenge them too. 'Jinnay marji parchay karalo,jinnay marji raid karalo. Jo marji, Delhi da mukhmanti mere khilaaf karwa lo, par jadd takk Chamkaur Sahib dey lok mere nal khadey hai, koi mera baal binga nai karr sakda. Tuhada puttar haan, tuhada praa haan' he said.

"Aj tuhada time hai, tussi saambhna mainu. Tuhaday binna mal kujj nai meri koi aukaat nai. Mera jo hai Chamkaur Sahib di dharti hai. Mai nahi a skna saare pinda Mai saare Punjab ch jaana. Eh election tusi saambho" Channi added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



