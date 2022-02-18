Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Choosing Captain or the Badals would be a retrograde step: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu in Amritsar slammed Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said "Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal are two sides of the same coin. Choosing Captain or the Badals would be a retrograde step. If change has to be brought, this man (referring to himself) is in front of you with a plan."

Earlier, after maintaining so much silence on Channi's chief ministerial face, Navjot Singh Sidhu has finally opened up on it, Sidhu on Saturday said "Where is the internal infighting in Congress? Rahul Gandhi Ji has given a decision and we all have welcomed it. No one has any issue with the high command's decision."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.