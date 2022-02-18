Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Don't know what Congress have done in last 5 yrs: Arvind Kejriwal

While addressing a roadshow in Jalalabad, Punjab AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal slammed Congress and said, "There's no water supply in 150 villages, don't know what they've (Congress) done in last 5 yrs, they couldn't even supply water in last 70 yrs but we'll ensure water supply to every village once our govt is formed."

AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal Addressing a Nukkad Sabha in Jalalabad, Punjab | LIVE https://t.co/TAP0Mz3Tov — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2022

Earlier, today at a press conference in Bathinda Arvind Kejriwal finally broke his silence on Kumar Vishwas's comment, he said " "They are saying that I want to divide India and become pm. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am a sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.