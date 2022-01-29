Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls : Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann arrives to file a nomination from Dhuri at the SDM office. After filing the nomination the leader said "I have come here to file my nomination... I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls; hoping to receive great support."

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. And the CM face for AAP was chosen by the audience through phone polls. Now the reports are coming that Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab.

Sangrur MP and former stand-up comic Bhagwant Mann is elected by a reality show-like telephone poll with 93% of 21 lakh votes while Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu curiously ended up with the second-highest votes.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.