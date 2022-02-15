Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji, and Kejriwal Ji: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Rajpura, Patiala district on Tuesday said, " I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji, and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth."

"The most important thing for Punjab to keep moving forward on the path of development is peace. Congress is the only party that knows how to take all the people of Punjab along and move forward on the path of progress" he added.

Praising his party the Congress leader said "Congress party is everyone's party, we take everyone along, Congress party has experience of running Punjab."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



