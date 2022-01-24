Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu questions ED's raid timing and calls it a "political vendetta"

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the timing of ED's raid on CM Channi's nephew's residence he called this move a political vendetta but asserted that he was not giving a clean chit to anyone. He also claimed that his party will win at least 70 seats of the 117-assembly seats in the coming Punjab polls.

The ED recently has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

On Saturday, Punjab Congress Committee President S. Navjot Singh Sidhu held a special press conference at PPCC headquarters in Chandigarh ahead of the Punjab polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.