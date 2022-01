Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM responds to his nephew's raid in connection with illegal sand mining case

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

After this many questions are raised against CM, Chaani, and responding to this the CM said “They’re targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We’re ready to fight this. The same thing happened during Bengal elections.”

On the same note, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said "It’s very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.