Punjab govt issues advt for auctioning school after thermal plant closes down

Punjab government has issued an advertisement for auctioning a government school in a thermal colony after the closure of the power plant in Ropar.

Deputy Commissioner of Rupnagar district today confirmed the news.

Speaking totoday, Deputy Commissioner of Rupnagar district Sonali Giri said, "Efforts are being made to establish other schools near it. The project of urban development is being brought here."

Punjab Law and Tourism Minister Harjot Singh Bains today clarified that no schools will be closed in Punjab and blamed the previous governments for this failure.

Speaking totoday, Bains said, "No schools will be closed. This is the failure of the previous governments. The school was closed 6 months back by the previous governments. An old auction process is going on. Our local MLA is working on it."

Akali Dal leader Dr Daljit Cheema slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann telling them not to cheat the people of Punjab. "The auction of the school should be stopped immediately and it should be reopened," he said in a tweet today.

( With inputs from ANI )

