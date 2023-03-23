Rahul Gandhi being punished for speaking truth: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi was being punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator.

"This is new India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, Police, and FIR will be imposed on everyone. Rahul Gandhi is also getting punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator", tweeted Ramesh.

Ramesh also added that the law of the country gives Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to appeal so he will exercise this right and that they're not afraid.

In support of Rahul Gandhi and against the misuse of central agencies, Rajasthan Congress on Thursday protested outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters and raised slogans against the Modi government.

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that Rahul Gandhi is being repeatedly attacked by the people in power and constitutional institutions are being misused.

"The whole country is watching. Rahul Gandhi always said the same thing, we are Gandhi. We are not Savarkar, we are no longer afraid of Modi and his government. The history of Congress till Gandhi has been of austerity and sacrifice", Dotasara said.

Dotasara said that they have full faith in the judiciary and legal rights.

"An appeal will be made in the High Court. Congress workers from all over the country are standing in support of Rahul Gandhi and his ideology", Dotasara told .

Earlier Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said that his religion was based on truth and non-violence after he was found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.

Surat District Court had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case. He was later granted bail by the court.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

