Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament, refuses to respond to Nadda's "anti-national" remark

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday refused to respond to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's remarks calling him "anti-national".

Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament on Friday for the budget session.

On being asked by reporters regarding Nadda's remarks about him, he refused to answer the question.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK and said that he has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit".

"It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit," Nadda told .

It is pertinent to note that, recently, Rahul Gandhi, in a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, had said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had added.

The remarks by the Congress MP gave fresh ammunition to have a go at him in the ongoing second part of the Budget session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the parliament has faced repeated disruptions with both BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members have been pressing for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Ad Group.

