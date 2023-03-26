Rahul Gandhi's objective is to save democracy in country: CM Gehlot

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Gandhi's motive is to save democracy in the country.

"The way people have gathered here for the party's Satyagraha gives a message to the nation. A national debate has started in the country after Rahul Gandhi's press conference yesterday. People have appreciated what he said," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Saturday, Gandhi said that the BJP allegations against him, and his disqualification were aimed at distracting from "the pc that Prime Minister is feeling".

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Rajasthan launched a "Satyagraha" on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Lok Sabha days after he was convicted by a Court in Gujarat for allegedly defaming "Modi" in a remark made ahead of 2019 polls.

Govind Singh Dotasara, President, of State Congress Rajasthan and cabinet ministers, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Bhajan Lal Jatav and party supporters staged the protest at the Gandhi statue at the collectorate circle in Jaipur.

"Rahul Gandhi has been prevented from speaking in the Parliament. We will expose the "diversionary" policy of the ruling party to disrupt the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid nor bowing down to anyone," Dostara said while terming the move to disqualify congress leader an undemocratic one.

Khachariyawas, while targeting the BJP, asked whether it is a crime to call Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi thieves.

Khachariawas said that BJP does not want to speak on the Ad issue and discuss it in Parliament. "But as an opposition party, Congress will raise the voice. We will fight," he said.

The Congress is holding Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat. Priyanka Gandhi arrived for the protest on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal and several other party leaders also joined the protest.

Bhajan Lal Jatav said that by terminating the membership of Rahul Gandhi, BJP was attempting to end any discussion on the Ad issue.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

