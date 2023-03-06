Rajasthan CM Gehlot extends Holi greetings to people

Jaipur, March 6 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conveyed his "best wishes" to the people on the occasion of Holi.

"Heartiest greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Holi. May the festival of colours bring joy and peace in your life. Happy Holi," the veteran Congress leader tweeted.

Rajasthan would celebrate Holi on Tuesday while Holika Dahan was performed on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor