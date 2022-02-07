Rajasthan govt cancels REET Level 2 exams

Jaipur, Feb 7 Amid the uproar over the paper leak, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government on Monday cancelled the REET Level-2 paper.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher) level 2 paper stands cancelled." However, the REET level-1 examination will not be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the date for Level 2 exam will be announced as soon as the report of the committee headed by Justice Vyas comes by March 15, he added.

The Rajasthan CM further said, "This year, the candidates who will pass the REET level-1 examination will be given appointment on the basis of merit and they will not have to take any other examination."

"Also, now there will be 62,000 recruitments made in REET Level I and Level II papers in total out of which 15,000 have been fixed for first level," he informed.

REET was conducted for a total of 32,000 posts earlier. Level-1 had 15,500 posts while level-2 had 16,500 posts. Now the posts have been increased.

Gehlot further announced to bring in a strict law in the Assembly session in this regard.

He said that the state government stands by the youths. "The SOG is investigating the discrepancies in the REET exam. Our government will ensure justice to the youth by punishing every guilty person," he added.

The REET exams were conducted on September 26 and 27 in which more than 23 lakh candidates appeared. REET was conducted for a total of 32,000 posts. Level-1 had 15,500 posts while level-2 had 16,500 posts, but the paper was leaked before the exam and reached more than 33 centres.

Soon after, the SOG started its investigation and it came to light that the paper was leaked from the education complex. The SOG has arrested more than 35 people in this case.

