Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence today that the BJP would score 80/80 in Uttar Pradesh, shrugging off any concern that low voting could be bad news for his party.

In a recent statement, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has sparked a heated debate by questioning the leadership qualities of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singh's comments were prompted by Gandhi's decision to shift his electoral base from Amethi to Raebareli, a move that has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

The crucial decision by Congress came just a day before the filing of the nomination is ending. Raebareli is set to go to votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.The move comes after days of intense speculation and heated debate over whether the Congres would field members of the Gandhi family from these two seats. Friday is the last date of filing of nominations for both seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.