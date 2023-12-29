Rapprochement with EU, NATO among Ukrainian Parliament priorities for 2024: Speaker

Kiev, Dec 29 Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU and the NATO will be among the top priorities for the Ukrainian Parliament next year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Before March, the Parliament is due to work out the legislative framework to align Ukraine's laws with those of the EU, Stefanchuk said on Thursday.

The legislative framework includes 35 sections, which will become a guideline for the Parliament's future work towards EU integration, he noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Besides, the Parliament will focus on the adoption of legislation aimed at bringing the Ukrainian army closer to NATO standards, Stefanchuk added.

Another important task for 2024 is the work on the laws related to mobilisation processes and the rotation of military personnel participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Stefanchuk.

On December 14, EU leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine. The Eastern European country needs to implement 2,739 legal acts on the path towards EU membership, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

NATO recognised Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

In September 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine as a member while the conflict is in an active stage.

--IANS

