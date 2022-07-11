RJD asks Nitish to demand special status from PM Modi

Patna, July 11 A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Patna, the RJD on Monday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take the opportunity to demand special status of the state and central status for the Patna University from him.

RJD national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: "PM Narendra Modi is coming in Patna on Tuesday. It is a good moment for us but our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should demand special status for Bihar, which is a long standing demand for us."

"During the 2020 Assembly election, PM Narendra Modi had made many promises and people of Bihar are eagerly waiting for those promises to get fulfilled. It will be great moment for every person of Bihar if Prime Minister will announce special status for Bihar from the premises of Vidhan Sabha," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar had promised about 19 lakh jobs in the run up to the 2020 Assembly election. He should reveal the number of jobs given in the last 2 years. The NDA has 39 out of 40 MPs... still long lists of promises are pending till now. PM Modi should speak on it," he added.

Citing a famous Hindi film song, Tiwari said: "Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhana Padega, Nahi To Ye Bihar Ki Janata Hai, Aapko 2024 Me Satta Se Jana Padega (You will have to fulfil the promises you made, otherwise these are the people in Bihar, they will ensure you lose power in 2024)."

