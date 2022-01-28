Rs 838.43 cr approved for road upgradation in Raj district

Jaipur, Jan 28 The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a budget of Rs 838.43 crore for a two-lane project on NH 162E connecting Charbhuja with Nichli Odan (Nathdwara) in Rajasthans Rajsamand district.

With the approval of this project, the historic Kumbhalgarh Fort and Haldighati will be connected to Udaipur. Also, direct connection to many prominent religious sites will boost tourism in the region.

Apart from this, travel for the general public will become easy and less expensive, said Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and other ministry officials for the budget approval.

Earlier, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 722 crore for the Gomti to Beawar four-lane project.

