Rural students losing interest in Science stream after SSC: Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 28 Students in Goa's rural areas are losing interest in the Science stream after matriculation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, adding that there was a need to create a curiosity among students in villages in the field of science.

"Maximum students in Class X do not think of opting for science, but for Arts or Commerce if they score average marks, like 50 per cent. It is not that the student is bad at studies.

Science stream has also become more elusive only for those who get 80 per cent and above," Sawant said.

"As a result, the interest of rural students has diminished in science. There is a need to create an interest in science among them. The future is about innovation, future is about technology, we have to ensure that scientific knowledge reaches them," Sawant also said.

