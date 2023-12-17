Russia downs multiple Ukrainian drones

Moscow, Dec 17 The Russian air defence downed 33 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Thirty-three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles" were "destroyed and intercepted" over Russia's Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions, the Ministry said in a telegram post.

The Governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, said the drone attack did not result in any casualties or destruction in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Sunday, another two drones were downed over the Volgograd region, according to the Defence Ministry.

