'Sanjay Raut a "snake", will ditch Uddhav, join NCP': BJP's Nitesh Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday described Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as a "snake" and claimed that he will ditch Thackeray and join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 10.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Nitesh Rane said, "This is going to create waves in Maharashtra politics in the coming days. Sanjay Raut will join the NCP on June 10."

Rane further claimed that Sanjay Raut is opposed to Ajit Pawar and he will joins NCP if the latter leaves the party.

"According to the information I received, Sanjay Raut is following Sharad Pawar because he is about to join NCP soon and hence is doing so in a hurry. Sanjay Raut has always opposed Ajit Pawar. So he has just one condition, if Ajit Pawar leaves the party, he will join NCP", Rane added.

The BJP leader alleged that Sanjay Raut has been trying to "eliminate" Uddhav Thackeray politically.

"Sanjay Raut will be seen on the stage of NCP in the near future. When Sharad Pawar resigned, all the leaders of the opposition called on Sharad Pawar asking not to resign. But I did not read or see anywhere that Uddhav Thackeray called or asked him not to resign. So Sanjay Raut is trying to eliminate Uddhav Thackeray in a political way. I just want to tell Uddhav Thackeray that Sanjay Raut is a snake", Rane said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Nitesh Rane's claim, Aaditya Thackeray said that the BJP leader "gets paid" to make such statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut described Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief as a "big event" in the country and Maharashtra's politics.

Speaking to , Raut said, "Our role is to wait and watch. Pawar Saheb's resignation is a big event in the country's politics, it is a shock but an internal matter of his party. When such a decision comes about Sharad Pawar, there is definitely a disturbance in the politics of Maharashtra and the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor