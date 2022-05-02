Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha take as Rajya Sabha members

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday administered the oath to Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Raghav Chadha as newly elected members of Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Punjab.

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Secretary-General Rajya Sabha PC Mody and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Naidu advised the Members to go through publications including 'Rajya Sabha at work', 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament' by Kaul and Shakdher, 'Members Handbook', 'Rule Book' and other publications related to Parliamentary practices to enable them to become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

All five Punjab Rajya Sabha candidates, who were elected unopposed on Thursday, secured their certificates.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party had made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The thumping victory meant that AAP could get all five Rajya Sabha seats.

Among the nominees were former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora.

( With inputs from ANI )

