Shah to embark on 2-day Assam visit

New Delhi, May 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Assam on Monday.

On Monday morning, he will visit the Mankachar Border Outpost where he will have discussions with BSF officials and also review the security situation.

He will deliver a speech at the foundation laying event of BSF's Central Workshop and Store and also launch Khadi and village industries products at the Central Armed Police Forces canteens.

Later in the day, the Union Minister will deliver a speech at inauguration of Census Office (through physical mode) and inauguration of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) Buildings through virtual mode in Amigaon, Guwahati.

Shah will also inaugurate the Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati in the evening.

On Tuesday, he will attend the ceremonial parade of the Assam Police and address the personnel. Later, he will interact and have lunch with Assam Police officers and personnel.

Around 1.30 p.m, Shah will address a public meeting in Khanapara on the occasion of completion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam and after that, he will lay the foundation stones of public auditoriums, Metro Office, the Police Commissionerate Building and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

