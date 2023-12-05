Share of non-fossil fuels in India's power generation rises to 44%

New Delhi, Dec 5 As much as 44 per cent of India's power generation capacity is now based on non-fossil fuels, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"So far, a total of 186.46 GW (gigawatts) capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.10.2023," the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Another 114.08 GW of capacity is under implementation, with a further 55.13 GW under tendering, the statement added.

