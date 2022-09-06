Shiekh Hasina to meet PM Modi; discuss defence, trade & river water sharing

New Delhi, Sep 6 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday here and hold talks on several issues, including defence, trade and the contentious river water sharing.

The two leaders are also expected to ink agreements on water sharing on the Kushiyara River, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Upon her arrival on Monday, she visited the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and businessman Gautam Adani called on her later in the day.

The overall strategic relationship between the nations has grown over the years, with the two prime ministers having met 12 times since 2015.

In March last year, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation.

India also hosted several events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

