SL Prez assures Parliament that ties with India won't affect sovereignty

Colombo, Aug 9 Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured the country's Parliament that a close relationship with India would not affect the island nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Making a special statement to the Parliament on Wednesday, President Wickremesinghe said: "It must be understood that engaging in a robust relationship with our closest neighbour India would undoubtedly strengthen our ability towards ensuring mutually beneficial cooperation.

"You have my assurance that I will not engage in initiatives inimical to the sovereignty and integrity of this country," he guaranteed.

The Sri Lanka President was responding to the allegation from the opposing faction that his government was selling out the country to third parties to come out of the worst ever economic crisis that the 22 million populated island has been going through.

Wickremesinghe stressed the importance of joining with India in the effort to come out of the economic crisis and transform country's ports as hubs for export of green hydrogen by developing Northern and Eastern, the provinces closer to India.

"We have already taken steps on creating a conducive environment for the investment and export of solar and wind power, culminating in a Memorandum of Understanding with India to facilitate collaborative efforts in this area. Adani Group has come forward to invest in the renewable energy sector of Sri Lanka. I believe that this collaborative approach would lead to substantial growth in this area," the Sri Lanka President said at the 225-member Parliament.

He detailed his plans for renewable energy through the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

"This strategy aims to attract investments and could transform the Port of Colombo Pooneryn and even Trincomalee as hubs for export of green hydrogen," he said.

The Sri Lankan President detailed his plans to upgrade air and sea connectivity between South India and Sri Lanka's Northern province and said that the development of the Kankesanthurai (KKS) Harbour, Vavuniya and Palali Airports and the ferry service connecting the south of India have been earmarked.

President Wickremesinghe also said that basing Trincomalee, the strategic Eastern port city, the Eastern Province would be developed to a regional hub with the support of India.

"India's assistance as our closest neighbour in implementing the Trincomalee District Development Project is of immense value to Sri Lanka. The ongoing cooperation in the development of the Trincomalee Tank Farms and India's agreement to further enhance Trincomalee as a national and regional hub of industry, energy and economic activity is a fillip for developing further mutually beneficial cooperation," President Wickremesinghe said.

The President emphasised the significance of Trincomalee, the World War II British operation base for Southeast Asia after Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1842 and importance of joining with India to develop it.

"The Eastern Province plays an important role in naval affairs and Trincomalee should be made into a leading strategic Port. It is important that we work together with India when developing the Eastern Province Port, by having discussions on several programmes in that region," he stressed.

"Since India has a lead to develop industries in this Province, an Industrial Zone should be created. The Port, therefore, will also be connected and we are planning to establish a Joint Task Force for this purpose," he described.

