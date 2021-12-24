Strict vigil over X-Mas, New Year parties in UP

Lucknow, Dec 24 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to maintain strict vigil in areas under their jurisdiction and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly during Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Though the state government has not issued any restrictions on movement or gatherings so far, strict checking for masks and social distancing at malls, cinema halls, hotels, cafes, and markets will be done over the next few days.

The chief minister reiterated the need to check all passengers coming into the state at airports and train stations to identify people infected with the Omicron variant. He also directed officials to make proper arrangements at all government and private hospitals in accordance with the new central guidelines for Covid.

The chief minister further said that the five-fold strategy of tracing, testing, treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination had to be implemented with utmost seriousness.

The state is banking on vaccination to be able to handle another surge of coronavirus cases.

The chief minister has also given directions to increase and encourage vaccinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor