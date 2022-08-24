Sushil Modi likens RJD to 'private company' aimed at earning money by "clinching to power"

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Wednesday termed the Rashtriya Janata Dal over the CBI raids on four of its leaders in Bihar in connection with the 'land for job' scam a "private company" aiming at earning money by staying in power.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 different places reportedly in connection with the 'land for job' scam.

"The people who are facing raids, are they cleansed with milk? Everyone knows who are these people, Subodh Roy to Abdul Dujana. The people of Bihar know these people very well. I think the evidence is with the CBI, that's why they are taking action. If you think that it is not right then you go to the court and the court will decide," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Deputy CM of Bihar is himself charge-sheeted and who is on bail, whose father is convicted in five cases, whose mother is charge-sheeted, whose 3-4 sisters are on bail, all of them together run a private limited company, they do not run a political party and their aim is to earn money by staying in power," Modi added.

The BJP MP recalled Nitish Kumar's charge of corruption over Tejashwi Yadav in 2017 when the Chief Minister had pulled out from the Mahagathbandhan to join hands with the BJP again, and said that the sitting Deputy Chief Minister has yet not answered on the issue of corruption.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sought an answer from Tejashwi Yadav regarding corruption in 2017 and at that time he did not answer on the matter of corruption. Kumar had to step out of the alliance," he said.

Responding to the allegations of intimidating the RJD MLAs before the floor test which was scheduled to take place today and which was won comfortably by the Mahagathbandhan government, Modi dismissed and said that the alliance has a huge majority and therefore has no difficulty in proving its numbers.

"Where is the point of intimidation to MLAs? They have a huge majority, more than 164 MLAs are with them, so this government has no difficulty in proving the majority. There are no raids on any MLAs. There are MLCs and Ex MLCs, Rajya Sabha MPs. So raids have nothing to do with floor test in Bihar Assembly and whenever CBI, ED take any action, political parties start playing the victim card," he said.

Earlier this morning, CBI conducted raids at the residences of leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the case ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government in the Bihar assembly.

In Bihar, the raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

Meanwhile, the RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when the newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done to intimidate the party's legislators.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," said Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd. (BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided today.

( With inputs from ANI )

