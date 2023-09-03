Swaminathan Award for Satyanarayana for contributions to agriculture

Hyderabad, Sep 3 P V Satyanarayana, principal scientist at the Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Ragolu, has been awarded the prestigious M.S Swaminathan Award for his outstanding contributions to the field of agriculture during the period 2021-2022.

Satyanarayana's pioneering work involves the development of high-yielding rice varieties that exhibit resilience against various pests and environmental challenges, including BPH, BLB, Blast, Submergence, and salinity. Additionally, he has made substantial contributions to fine-grain varieties and hybrid rice that have revolutionised agriculture across India.

P V Satyanarayana, currently serving as the Principal Scientist at the Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Ragolu, boasts an impressive list of awards including the National Award as Team Leader for the Best Golden Jubilee AICIP Centre Award in 2015 and the Best Scientist Award by the Seedman Association in 2021.

This award was presented at an event at Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), Hyderabad on Sunday. This biennial national award, jointly constituted by the Retired ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Employees Association (RICAREA) and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), includes a cash prize of Rs. 2 Lakhs and a gold medal.

Himanshu Pathak, Director General, ICAR and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) was the chief guest at the event. Dr. R.S. Paroda, former DG, ICAR and others were present.

The award selection committee headed by Dr. A Padma Raju, Vice Chancellor of ANGRAU, recognised Dr. PV Satyanarayana for his invaluable contributions.

Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, noted that this prestigious award has been conferred upon eight individuals to date, with four of them hailing from the Telugu-speaking states.

Referring to the ban on rice exports, he stated that if the government maintains sufficient stocks and promotes exports, it could prove advantageous for farmers. Prabhakar Rao said Nuziveedu Seeds are actively engaged in research related to high-density farming in cotton, which promises a 30-40 per cent increase in yield. With appropriate management practices, this could escalate to 50-60 per cent higher yields compared to conventional varieties.

The Retired Indian Council of Agricultural Research Employees’ Association (RICAREA) was established in 1997 with the primary mission to promote the cause of agriculture based on the ideals and objectives of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), operating for nearly 50 years, stands as one of India's largest seed companies. NSL is engaged in crop improvement projects spanning over 30 crops, with breeding stations located across the country, covering a wide range of agro-climatic conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor