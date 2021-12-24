Telangana minister threatens to dump paddy at India Gate

Hyderabad, Dec 24 Telangana's Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy on Friday said if the Centre failed to give a written assurance for procuring the entire paddy produced in the state during the ongoing Kharif season, the state government will dump the produce at India Gate.

The minister, who is leading a state delegation and camping in the national capital for almost a week, also slammed the Centre for its attitude towards the state.

Recently, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao had said that if the Centre did not come forward to lift paddy, the state will have no option but to dump the same at the BJP office and India Gate.

Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had agreed to lift only 60 lakh tonnes from the state during the current season and the state government has already procured it from farmers but there is more paddy lying at the procurement centres while more paddy is expected to arrive as it is ready for harvest in some places in the state.

He said when the delegation met Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal three days ago to demand that the Centre lift the entire paddy being produced in the state, he had assured that he will give clarity in two days. "Two days have passed. We could not get his appointment. This is not the way the Centre should function," he said.

The minister said the Centre, which decides minimum support price, controls exports, store houses, and the railways, was throwing its hands up.

He said the Centre was treating the state governments as if they were not constitutionally elected. "The Centre wants to see that states remain at its mercy. This is not good for the nation," Reddy said.

Stating that in the past those who insulted the states' sentiments had to pay the price, he said it was the responsibility of the Central government to avoid such a situation.

He also alleged that the Centre was giving preferential treatment to states ruled by BJP or the state which it likes.

