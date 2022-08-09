TN Raj Bhavan turning into a political camp, says CPI-M

Chennai, Aug 9 Communist Party of India-Marxist's Tamil Nadu Secretary K. Balakrishna said that the Raj Bhavan was turning into a political camp, citing Monday's meeting between Governor R.N. Ravi and Tamil super star Rajinikanth, who latter said that "they had discussed politics".

In a statement on Tuesday, the CPI-M leader, asking whether the Raj Bhavan is the residence of the Governor or the officer of a party, said that it was not a party office to discuss politics.

"It is acceptable to meet the Governor as a matter of respect. However, the Governor's official residence is not a place for political discourse. The Governor should not act as the representative of a political party. What is the necessity of the Governor to discuss political matters with the actor that cannot be shared with the media? Thereby in an unconstitutional manner, the Governor's office has been turned into a political camp," he said.

The CPI-M leader said that the Governor was going beyond his limit as a constitutional authority, and termed it condemnable to turn his office into a camp to run a parallel government against the elected government.

"How long are we going to tolerate this behaviour of the Governor who continues to act beyond the limits of his authority," Balakrishnan asked.

