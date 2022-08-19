TN to take steps to send back students to Ukraine: Health Minister

Chennai, Aug 19 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the government would initiate steps to send back students pursuing medicine in Ukraine to continue their education.

He said that steps were being taken to accommodate students, who were evacuated after the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, in colleges where a similar curriculum was taught.

The minister said that he will take up the matter with the Union Health Minister whom he will be meeting soon in New Delhi.

Interacting with reporters after inspecting the Government Homeopathic Medical College at Tirumangalam in Madurai, he said that the students who have reached Tamil Nadu from Ukraine have already made representations to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and that he was following up the matter.

Thousands of students from across Tamil Nadu were studying medicine at several medical colleges in Ukraine.

