Trial run conducted for chopper service from Manipur to Mizoram, Nagaland

Imphal, Aug 17 The trial run for the proposed helicopter service in two new routes connecting three tribal-dominated districts of Manipur with Aizawl (Mizoram) and Dimapur (Nagaland) was conducted on Thursday.

Officials said that after Thursday’s trial run, a report will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as the concerned state governments, and after the final clearance, regular chopper service would start in the two additional routes -- Churachandpur in Manipur to Aizawl, and Kangpokpi and Senapati districts (in Manipur) to Dimapur under the existing helicopter subsidy scheme.

Responding to the demands of the tribal-based organisations, the MHA had last week announced plans to introduce helicopter service in two routes connecting three tribal dominated districts of Manipur with Aizawl and Dimapur.

The MHA in a letter to Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said: “In principle approval is granted for additional flying hours to the state in case the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of these two new routes given the extraordinary circumstances.”

Responding to the demands of various tribal organisations, Home Minister Amit Shah during his four-day (May 29 to June 1) visit to Manipur had announced a slew of measures, including the helicopter service.

Senior Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) leader and spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that they have also demanded helicopter service from Lamka to Kangpokpi and Moreh besides the two approved routes.

