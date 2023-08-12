Trinamool ministers will soon have to conduct Cabinet meeting behind bars: Nadda

Kolkata, Aug 12 The ministers in the Trinamool Congress-ruled cabinet in West Bengal will soon have to conduct its meetings behind the bars because of their involvement in financial corruption, BJP President J.P. Nadda said here on Saturday.

Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee on the corruption issue, Nadda said that no amount of evidence against her Cabinet colleagues will satisfy the Chief Minister.

“What more proof does the Chief Minister want? Former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is behind the bars. Ultimately, all those involved in matters of corruption will have to land up in jail.

"Very soon the current state Cabinet will hold its meetings behind the bars,” Nadda said at an event in Kolkata where he met the BJP candidates in the recently-concluded panchayat elections, and the victims of violence and bloodbath during the polls.

The BJP chief also said that the current regime is destroying the rich heritage of West Bengal in multiple areas.

“Bengal had an made immense contribution to the freedom movement. But today the same Bengal is in trouble. The democratic system has collapsed in the state. The manner in which Trinamool is driving the state, it is turning towards a complete Jungle Raj,” he said.

According to Nadda, only a BJP-ruled government can provide a pro-poor government just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in case of India.

“While the Prime Minister is strengthening the democratic system of the country, Mamata Banerjee is destroying the democratic set up in West Bengal,” he said.

Nadda also said that he is confident of his party winning at least 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in next year's general elections.

The Trinamool leadership, meanwhile, said that first Nadda should talk about the law and order situation in the states ruled by BJP before commenting on the situation in West Bengal.

