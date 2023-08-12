Two more depts take Delhi minister Atishi's portfolios to 14

New Delhi, Aug 12 Delhi minister Atishi has been given the additional portfolios of Service and Vigilance, taking her total number of portfolios to 14.

The file to was sent to the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which was approved on Saturday.

"The proposal of the Chief Minister to allocate the portfolios of Services and Vigilance to Atishi, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding, was received on August 8. At that time, Section 3A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 excluding Entry 41 of the State List from the legislative domain of Delhi Assembly was in vogue.

"However, it was also known that the aforesaid provision of Section 3A of the Ordinance, 2023 was omitted from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as introduced in the Parliament.

"Now, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 has been notified on 11.08.2023, and therefore, the proposal of the Chief Minister is approved," read the L-G's order.

Atishi presently holds the following portfolios -- Education, Public Works Department, Power, Women and Child Development, Art and Culture, Tourism, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education, Public Relations, Finance, Planning and Revenue -- and the two new additions take her tally to 14.

IANS

