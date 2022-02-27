Ukrainian Prez calls for EU membership
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2022 03:18 AM2022-02-27T03:18:03+5:302022-02-27T03:25:14+5:30
Kiev, Feb 27 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.
"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said 198 Ukrain, including three children have been killed.
