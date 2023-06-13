UN deplores brutal attacks on displaced people in Congo

Geneva, June 13 The UN refugee agency has deplored the brutal attacks on forcibly displaced people in Congo by non-state armed groups, saying that these acts of violence have resulted in the loss of innocent lives and the mass displacement of vulnerable individuals and families.

According to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, in the latest attack on Monday, armed assailants carried out the assault in a displacement site in Ituri province, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 45 people, including children and women, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 12 people were burned alive as their shelters were set ablaze during the attack, the UNHCR said in a press statement.

"UNHCR deplores in the strongest terms these heinous attacks against vulnerable civilian population," said Valentin Tapsoba, director of UNHCR's Regional Bureau for Southern Africa.

