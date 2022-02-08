UP Assembly Elections 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to file his nomination from Gorakhpur today

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is going to file his nomination from Gorakhpur Urban in the afternoon today. He will be contesting against Uttar Pradesh's current chief minister Yogi.

Chandrashekhar Azad is known for his outspoken nature, earlier ahead of assembly elections he claimed that Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want any Dalit caste leader in his alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank in his party, he said "After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.