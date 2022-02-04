UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP is going to repeat the history in UP" says Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing in Gorakhpur said that BJP is going to repeat the history in UP "BJP is going to repeat the history in UP. In 2014, 2017, and 2019 polls, the people of UP chose the development under the leadership of PM Modi & gave the absolute majority. Today with CM Yogi filing nomination, BJP is marching ahead with the resolve of '300 paar'," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the rally in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. During his interaction, he lashes out at Akhilesh Yadav and said, "Akhilesh babu used to say in every election that BJP raises the slogan of 'Mandir wahin banaenge.' He used to say 'mandir wahin banaenge, tithi nahi bataenge.' Akhilesh babu, now Modi Ji has laid the foundation of grand Ram temple&started its construction."

He further questioned, "...Where are Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari? In jail. If you commit the mistake of bringing SP Govt to power then they will come out. Should they come out? Should SP govt be formed?..."

Speaking on the elections he said, "This 2022 election is no ordinary one. This would decide the next 25 yrs of UP. I'd like to tell the youth that you gave the opportunity to SP-BSP for 15 yrs, those governments left UP a very backward state."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.