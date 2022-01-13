UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to hold a meeting to finalize party candidates for the state, PM to join virtually

Amongst the 5 states elections, state Uttar Pradesh is the main focus of BJP, the party and its members are doing everything they could to win the elections in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier the party member along with Home Minister Amit Shan hold the meeting which lasted for 17 hours, the alliance was also present in the meeting.

Now the BJP is again going to hold the meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the meeting will be held in the national capital Delhi's headquarters, to finalize the party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Not only this PM Modi will also join the meeting. It is reported that he will join the meeting virtually, along with him BJP chief JP Nadda & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join the meeting virtually only.

While, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan & UP CM Yogi Adityanath attend the meeting physically.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a seven-phase election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the other four states for which poll dates were announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.