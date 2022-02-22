UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP, Samajwadi Party has been wiped out completely in all three phases: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit addressing the rally in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh said "Three phases of UP polls have ended& BSP, Samajwadi Party has been wiped out completely...3 phases have done the work of laying the foundation of BJP govt with more than 300 seats. In the next phases, this majority is to be made grander."

Earlier, today Amit Shah at Raniganj rally assured his party's win and said, "With 300 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party along with its allies will form the government in Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.