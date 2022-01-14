UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries after the party denied his ticket

BSP worker Arshad Rana cries in front of the media claiming that he was promised a ticket in the UP election but later denied the party denied at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls.

He also said, "I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with the party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh"

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

