UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress candidate Farah Naeem quit the party, says Onkar Singh called her characterless

Congress candidate from Shekhupur Assembly seat in Badaun, Farah Naeem will not fight in the assembly polls "Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get a ticket & that I'm a characterless woman. Women are not safe in the district unit," she said.

"Women are not safe in the Congress organization. I fought for the ticket, opposed. Omkar Singh pointed fingers at my character to stop me, throwing mud at the character of the women. They say Muslim women should not be given tickets, while congress wants votes from every community and caste. Omkar Singh left no stone unturned for me. Trying to threaten me. He made every effort to stop the ticket" she added.

Naeem further said, "People like Omkar Singh are in this organization, so I will not contest elections. I also resign from the membership of Congress. It has been told about me that I don't even have money to eat food. The second allegation is that I am characterless. There have been so many accusations that I will get tired of counting. These allegations have shocked me a lot.''

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.