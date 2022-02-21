UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation & society: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh rally slammed oppositions and said, "Samajwadi Party & other parties are doing politics at the nation's cost. Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation & society... earlier, there used to be no electricity on Holi/Diwali, but on Eid/Muharram."

Earlier, today UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Hardoi rally took a dig over Samajwadi Party and said, " I want to ask should we support the bicycle which is used to make innocent people victims of terror incidents. The bicycle should be punctured forever. They are 'Sawajwadi' by name, 'Parivarwadi' by the thought process, and 'Dangawadi' by profession."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.